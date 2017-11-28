Memorial held for woman attacked in alley in 2014

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A memorial service was held Monday night to celebrate the life of a Saskatchewan woman who captured the public eye after she survived a brutal beating, a sexual assault and being set on fire.

The service for Marlene Bird in Prince Albert was attended by more than 100 people, including many members of her family and close friends.

Her longtime partner, Patrick Lavallee, who cared for Bird after she lost both legs and much of her eyesight in the June 2014 attack, was also present.

Bird died Monday morning in hospital from organ failure at the age of 50.