Hamilton police see increase in counterfeit bills

Hamilton Police Service is warning the public about an increase in the number of counterfeit Canadian and U.S. bills appearing in Hamilton. The counterfeit currency is primarily $20, $50 and $100 bills.

Victims have ranged from pizza delivery drivers and retailers, to individuals selling items online.

“As we move into the holiday season, we want to make sure people know how to tell a genuine from a counterfeit bill, so they can take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim,” said Det. Dave Place.

Here are a few tips to help spot counterfeit bills:

Feel the bill.

All Canadian and U.S. currency is produced with raised ink on the shoulders of the portrait and elsewhere on the bill.

Look at the bill.

The finish on a genuine bill does not scrape off and the colour does not run when it gets wet. The holographic strip is embedded in the bill, not added as a sticker, and does not peel off.

Tilt the bill from side to side.

On polymer bills, the transparent window contains a metallic portrait that matches the larger one on the face of the bill and changes colour when tilted. The transparent window also contains small numbers that match the value of the bill.