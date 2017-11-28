Key elements of the federal LGBTQ2 apology

OTTAWA — Key initiatives flowing from the federal apology to members of the LGBTQ2 community:

— Settlement of a class-action lawsuit, with $110 million to compensate federal public servants, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP who endured discriminatory policies and practices.

— $20 million for legal fees and administration associated with the settlement.

— $15 million for projects including museum exhibits based on the stories of affected federal employees, a national monument in Ottawa, an education package and possibly archival initiatives.