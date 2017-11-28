Trudeau, others apologize for LGBTQ injustice

___

"We also want to honour today those many activists who resisted these campaigns and fought back against social prejudice. Today is a vindication of your struggles." Guy Caron, NDP leader in the House of Commons.

___

"This apology, nearly 25 years after the end of the discharges from the military and firings from the public service and 50 years after the legalization of same-sex activity, comes not too soon for those who were its victims." Caron.

___

"Our stupidity, blindness and ignorance harmed our society while bringing real injustices and long-lasting pain on people who did nothing wrong and wanted to serve our country." Green party Leader Elizabeth May.

___

"Someone might wonder if apologies matter. I want to say clearly that I know they matter. They matter to the people who have suffered injustice, they matter to the families of those who have died and never got to hear this apology, they matter to all Canadians who know that we recognize that we have wronged our fellow citizens and that we will never do it again." May.

___

"Sadly, and not that long ago, our Canadian Armed Forces was on a different path. We spied on, interrogated and criminally pursued our own people. We pitted friends against each other to protect their own careers. We stripped away their dignity before we ruined their livelihood. In many ways, those LGBTQ2 members were more worthy of the privilege of service than many of us. They committed to serving Canada by wearing our uniform, despite knowing they could be persecuted for just being themselves. That took courage, but as an institution, we didn't recognize it and we didn't defend them." Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff.

___

"On behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces, I am deeply sorry to all of you who were ever investigated, charged or released from the military because of your sexual orientation. You showed us honour and dedication, and we showed you the door. No apology or compensation can ever change the shameful way we instilled fear into your lives and took away your career." Vance.

By The Canadian Press