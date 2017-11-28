Alberta still on track for $10.3B deficit

The province is also extending by 18 months a salary freeze which began in 2016 for its management and non-union workers.

Guy Smith, president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, said Ceci's announcement is troubling.

"Our front lines are already stretched thin as the demand for services increases while staffing levels have remained flat over the past several years," said Smith.

"These short-sighted decisions will cost the province more in the long term because of increased overtime claims, sick time, stress leave and other lost-time claims."

Premier Rachel Notley's NDP government inherited an economy in deep decline in 2015 due to a plunge in oil prices. The government chose to continue spending through the downturn to catch up on an infrastructure deficit and to spur the economy.

The result has been more hospitals, schools, roads and transit lines done or under construction, but there have also been multibillion-dollar budget deficits and a debt total expected to surpass $42 billion next year.

Ceci said the long-term plan remains to get the budget back in balance by 2023 through cost-cutting and by relying on the economy to continue to grow and diversify.

Greg Clark of the Alberta Party said the NDP hasn't fully committed to saving money or moving off an over-reliance on oil revenues.

"I expected better," said Clark. "I expected that after 44 years (of Progressive Conservatives) we'd finally have a government that would be able to rein in the management and the actual operations of government, and they haven't done that."

Drew Barnes, finance critic for the United Conservatives, said the NDP needs a concrete plan to balance the budget.

"Getting back to budget (balance) $100 million at a time will take hundreds of years," he said.

Colin Craig with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said he wants to see benchmarks and hard targets to get the budget balanced on the NDP's timeline.

"If they're going to make this claim that they're going to balance by 2023, they need to be able to show that forecast," said Craig.

By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press