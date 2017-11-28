Former Mountie no longer facing drug charges

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — A former Saskatchewan Mountie is no longer facing charges of drug trafficking.

Justice T.J. Keene has ruled that the courts in Saskatchewan have no jurisdiction to hear the charges.

Michael Chachula was a constable with the RCMP in Swift Current, Sask., when he was charged with trafficking cocaine and ecstasy in a Toronto bar.

Chachula was arrested and charged in Swift Current in January 2015.

Defence lawyer Barry Nychuk says the judge agreed with him that a person should be tried where the alleged offences were committed.

Federal Crown prosecutor Wade McBride says there are several options, including an appeal of the judge's ruling.

"It doesn't bring the case to a close," McBride said in an interview Tuesday.

"There's a possibility of recommencing proceedings in Ontario. There is also the possibility of an appeal here in Saskatchewan, but we're going to have to assess that. I haven't made that determination yet."

Nychuk said right now it's as if Chachula was never charged, although that could change depending on what the Crown decides to do.

"There is no record. There are no charges pending before Mr. Chachula. There is no court date. There is no process for Mr. Chachula," Nychuk said in an interview.