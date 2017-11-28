Canada, U.S. to co-host North Korea meeting

WASHINGTON — Canada will assist the United States in co-hosting a major international meeting on North Korea in an attempt to find a non-military solution to a nuclear crisis, which escalated Tuesday with a record-setting missile test by the rogue state.

They will convene foreign ministers from the countries involved in the Korean War and from important regional actors like Japan in a meeting whose date has not been set but which will likely occur in Canada early next year.

The conference had been under discussion for weeks between Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and her U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and they chose to announce it late Tuesday after North Korea carried out its longest-ever missile test.

A meeting of this magnitude "hasn't been done before," one Canadian official said.