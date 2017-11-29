Airport opens in Bali; volcano still active

The international airport in Bali, which was closed on Monday because of an active volcano, has been reopened to provide stranded Canadians and others a window to leave the island.

The closure disrupted travel for tens of thousands of people, including at least 403 Canadians who had registered with Global Affairs Canada.

An airport spokesman (Arie Ahsannurohim) said volcanic ash has drifted south and southeast, leaving clean space above the airport for planes to land and take off.

The local airport authority had closed the facility because volcanic ash poses a deadly threat to aircraft and ash from Mount Agung had been moving south-southwest toward it.