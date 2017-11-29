Royal Bank posts record $11.5B annual net income

Its key measure of financial health, called the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1), was 10.9 per cent, up 10 basis points from a year ago but unchanged from the third quarter.

Barclays analyst John Aiken said RBC beat expectations in part due to a smaller amount of money set aside for bad loans.

"If the better than expected corporate provisions and actuarial reserve release is taken into account, RY notionally missed expectations," he said in a note to clients Wednesday.

"We believe that the underlying business growth is evident, particularly in domestic lending and (assets under management) growth in wealth management, however, spending and other factors continue to mute the impact to the bottom line. "

Robert Sedran, an analyst with CIBC Capital Markets, called it "a solid quarter."

"Overall, key revenue lines came in ahead of expectations (even trading revenue did reasonably well, considering the environment) and loan losses found a new trough (we would expect them to normalize), which more than offset expenses that also came in higher than our forecasts," Sedran told clients in a research note.

For its full financial year, Royal Bank reported record net income of $11.47 billion, up more than a $1 billion or 10 per cent from $10.46 billion in 2016.

That annual profit amounted to $7.56 per diluted share, up 12 per cent from $6.78 in the previous year.

By Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press