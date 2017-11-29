Royal Bank Q4 net income up 12 per cent

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $2.84 billion, up 12 per cent from $2.54 billion a year ago.

Its latest results were driven by strong performances in personal and commercial banking, wealth management and capital markets.

The bank's profit for the three-month period ended Oct. 31 amounted to $1.88 per diluted share, compared with $1.65 during the same period in 2016.

RBC (TSX:RY) is reporting $10.52 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 12.3 per cent from $9.36 billion a year earlier.