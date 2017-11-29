Indigenous woman who was victim of attack honoured

SASKATOON — To the sound of pounding drums Indigenous dancers performed outside Saskatoon city hall to pay tribute to a homeless woman who survived a brutal attack in 2014, including being sexually assaulted and set on fire.

Marlene Bird died Monday in hospital of organ failure.

She lost both legs and much of her eyesight in the June 2014 attack.

Bird was a member of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation and is to be buried next to her grandmother in the northern community of Molanosa.