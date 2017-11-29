Sheilah Martin named to high court

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Alberta-based judge Sheilah Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Born and raised in Montreal, Martin was trained in both civil and common law before moving to Alberta to pursue her career as an educator, lawyer and judge.

She served on the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in Calgary until June 2016 when she was appointed as a judge of the Courts of Appeal of Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The Prime Minister's Office cited her strong focus on education, equality rights and increasing the number of under-represented groups in law schools and the legal profession.

"I am confident that, with the wealth of experience she has gained over a distinguished 30-year career, she will be a valuable addition to the Supreme Court, an institution well respected in Canada and around the world for its strength, independence, and judicial excellence," Trudeau said in a statement.

Martin worked as a researcher and law professor before being called to the Alberta bar in 1989. From 1991 to 1996 she was acting dean and then dean of the University of Calgary's faculty of law. She taught courses about subjects ranging from commercial transactions to feminist legal theory.

From 1996 to 2005, she practised criminal and constitutional litigation in Calgary. Martin was appointed to the Court of Queen's Bench in 2005.

Martin was married to lawyer Hersh Wolch, known for his tireless advocacy on behalf of wrongfully convicted Canadians, including David Milgaard. Wolch died of a heart attack in July at the age of 77.

Martin's nomination to the Supreme Court ensures the nine-member bench will remain at full strength after Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin retires Dec. 15.

Last year, the Liberal government brought in a new Supreme Court appointment process to encourage more openness and diversity, which also requires justices to be functionally bilingual.