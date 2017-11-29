Truck driver charged with impaired driving, speeding

BLIND RIVER, Ont. — Provincial police say a man from northern Ontario faces an impaired driving charge after he was spotted driving a tractor trailer almost 50 kilometres over the speed limit.

OPP say officers were on general patrol duties Monday on Highway 17 in the town of Blind River, Ont., when they spotted the speeding truck.

They say officers noticed the smell of alcohol on the driver's breath when he was pulled over.

A 45-year-old man from Porcupine, Ont., was then charged with impaired driving and speeding.