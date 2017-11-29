Korea meeting to present united front: Leslie

OTTAWA — Canada's junior foreign minister says countries that fought against North Korea more than 60 years ago will again present a united front at a meeting on finding a non-military solution to the current nuclear crisis in the region.

Andrew Leslie, the parliamentary secretary for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, says that is the reason countries that fought alongside Canada during the 1950-53 conflict are on the potential guest list.

Leslie says the meeting, co-hosted by the United States, will draw on the wisdom of those countries to try to find a diplomatic solution to the current standoff on the Korean Peninsula.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, have been discussing plans for the meeting for months.