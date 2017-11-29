Tractor-truck collide on Manitoba highway

STEINBACH, Man. — A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after the farm tractor they were riding collided with a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg.

RCMP say both vehicles were travelling in the same direction when the collision happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. last Sunday at an intersection in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds.

A 51-year-old man from the Reynolds municipality and a 33-year-old woman from the RM of Ste. Anne were ejected on impact.

The man died at the scene while the woman is listed in stable condition.