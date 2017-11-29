Richard Elliott, the executive director of the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network, said one of the reasons the coalition wanted take their demand to a higher level is because provincial attorneys general have still not brought in any guidelines for how — or when — to prosecute these cases.

"If provincial attorneys general are unwilling or are unable to actually ensure that their prosecutors don't misapply or misuse that tool, then they shouldn't be allowed to have it," Elliott said.

The House of Commons justice committee intends to study next year how the criminal justice system deals with HIV non-disclosure.

The ongoing restrictions on donating blood for men who have engaged in sexual activity with other men within the past year is another issue that advocates argue undermines Liberal efforts in the LGBTQ community.

"It is discriminatory and worse than that, it allows a stereotypical myth to encourage and allow the climate for transphobia and homophobia to continue," New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday.

The previous Conservative government lifted the lifetime ban on gay men donating blood in 2013, requiring instead that potential male donors not have had sex with other men for five years.

The Liberal government last year allowed Canadian Blood Services and Hema-Quebec to reduce the deferral period to 12 months and Trudeau has tasked Health Minister Ginette Petitpas-Taylor with developing a plan for blood services that balances safety with non-discriminatory donation policies.

Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault, a special adviser to Trudeau on sexual orientation and gender issues, noted the federal government committed some $3 million to support the blood agencies as they work towards finding a way to lift the restrictions.

"Am I happy where we are? No," he said.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged of the agreement in principle reached in a class-action lawsuit launched by federal employees who were discriminated against because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

The details must still be finalized and approved by the Federal Court.

The Liberal government is prepared to pay between $5,000 and $150,000 to LGBTQ individuals who were investigated, sanctioned, or forced to quit or fired from the military or federal public service. The total amount is capped at $110 million.

Those affected can also apply for a personal apology and have their military service records updated to reflect the fact that they were sanctioned, quit or discharged "as a result of a wrongful historic policy of Canada" and that they were not unfit to serve.

Another $15 million is being set aside for reconciliation and memorialization measures related to how LGBTQ federal employees were treated by the government for decades after homosexual acts were decriminalized in 1969.

