New justice joins eight respected colleagues

Justice Andromache Karakatsanis earned her law degree at the University of Toronto and was called to the bar in 1982. She served as Ontario cabinet secretary, the province's senior public servant, from 2000 to 2002, when she was named to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. She was raised to the Ontario Court of Appeal in 2010 and appointed to the Supreme Court by Harper in 2011.

___

Justice Richard Wagner was born in Montreal and earned a law degree from the University of Ottawa in 1979. He practised law for more than 20 years, focusing on professional liability and on commercial litigation related in particular to real estate law, oppression remedies and class action suits. As a Quebec Superior Court judge, he sat on several of the court’s committees, including the judicial practice committee for training of newly appointed judges. He was named to the Supreme Court by Harper in 2012.

___

Justice Clement Gascon earned a law degree at McGill University in 1981. He practised law for 21 years at Heenan Blaikie in Montreal, working primarily in civil and commercial litigation and in labour law. From 2007 to 2012, he co-chaired the judgment writing seminar of the Canadian Institute for the Administration of Justice. He was appointed to the Quebec Court of Appeal in 2012 and was named to the Supreme Court by Harper in 2014.

___

Justice Suzanne Cote studied law at Laval University before being called to the Quebec Bar in 1981. She worked with major Montreal law firms after starting her practice in the Gaspe, where she was born. She was noted as a top litigator by her peers. She was appointed to the Supreme Court by Harper in 2014.

___

Justice Russell Brown earned his BA at the University of British Columbia and received a law degree from University of Victoria in 1994. He practised law in British Columbia and taught law at the University of Alberta from 2004 to 2013. He has published law review articles, book chapters and review essays on tort law, property law and civil justice. He was appointed to the Supreme Court by Harper in 2015.

___

Justice Malcolm Rowe studied at Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., and earned a law degree from Osgoode Hall in Toronto. In 1980, he joined what was then the Department of External Affairs as a foreign service officer. In 1984, he joined an Ottawa law firm and worked on disputes over Canada’s Atlantic maritime boundaries and overfishing on the Grand Banks of Newfoundland. Trudeau appointed him to the Supreme Court in 2016.

By The Canadian Press