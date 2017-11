Tories call for Morneau's resignation

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign.

Scheer says after weeks of mounting controversy, Morneau needs to step aside; and if he won't, the prime minister should fire him.

Scheer's call for Morneau's departure is the latest escalation of a political controversy for the finance minister that dates back to the summer when he proposed changes to the tax code.

After that, Morneau was attacked for not fully disclosing his personal financial arrangements, and then came conflict-of-interest allegations over proposed pension reforms.