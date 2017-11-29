Singh claws back position on Supreme Court

"That is not a position of the NDP," Quebec lieutenant Alexandre Boulerice said. "He knows it ... but we are ready to work with anybody from the Aboriginal community to ... see how we can integrate more efficiently Aboriginal languages."

NDP justice critic Murray Rankin said Singh's original comments were not in keeping with the NDP's position stipulating judges must be bilingual to sit on Canada's top court. The party's official languages critic had put forward a private members' bill to enshrine the bilingual requirement into law but it was defeated.

"We are trying essentially deal with two streams of rights," Rankin said.

"The need to be more representative, particularly for the Indigenous ... legal traditions on the court and at the same time, an ironclad commitment to bilingualism which the NDP has long had as its policy."

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who is Aboriginal, said Wednesday she suspects many current Indigenous judges will apply for positions on the top court in the future.

Sen. Murray Sinclair, the former chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde have both said in the past that an Indigenous appointment to the top court is long overdue.

They have also said the functional bilingual requirement creates barriers for Indigenous jurists.

But Sinclair applauded Martin's appointment, noting her involvement in the Indian Residential Schools settlement.

"She has been a strong advocate for education and equality, as well as a formidable voice for under-represented groups including Indigenous peoples in the legal profession," Sinclair said.

By Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press