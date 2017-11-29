Ban untreated bloodwater: advocates

OTTAWA — An international corporate watchdog says Fisheries Minister Dominic Leblanc needs to immediately stop fish farms from spewing untreated blood water into the ocean after their fish are processed.

A video filmed by a B.C. photographer going viral this week shows clouds of red liquid billowing out of a pipe under the surface of the water.

Tavish Campbell, the photographer who made the video, says testing showed the blood-tainted water contained piscine reovirus which is deadly to wild salmon.

His video shows the bloodwater being released just a few hundred metres from a school of juvenile wild salmon and along one of the main migratory routes for Pacific wild salmon.