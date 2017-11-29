Waterdown families shine a light on Type 1 diabetes

After a few questions, the doctortested Isobel’s blood sugar – which measured 27. In the average person, the level is about 5-6.

“It turned into an emergency situation,” Des Roches recalled, noting she had to go to Joseph Brant, Isobel was then transferred to McMaster Children’s Hospital where she spent a week in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Des Roches noted that, typically, diagnosis takes place after diabetic ketoacidosis or DKA –a life-threatening condition.

Since the diagnosis, Des Roches said the family’s life has been turned upside down.

“Every night is a sleepless night,” she said.

Milford said Keely’s 2015 diagnosis has changed what the Grade 3 can do. “It makes an impact on something as simple as birthday parties – there were no more drops offs,” she explained. “It was, ‘OK, a parent has to stay.’

“So independence is lost a little bit.”

In April, Keely started with an insulin pump, that provides a subcutaneous continuous infusion of insulin, which has allowed her to regain some independence, Milford said.

“It’s very empowering for her – as a small child you don’t want to be doing your own injections,” she said. “So as much as it sucks to get the big needle once every three days to have the site changed it’s still more empowering because she can push the buttons and do all that.”

Isobel got an insulin pump last year. She also recently got a continuous glucose monitor or CGM, which provides a blood sugar reading every five minutes and is extremely helpful in managing the disease.

However, that technology costs $3,000 per year – out of pocket.

“That’s a necessity, as far as I’m concerned,” Des Roches said. Isobel met the conditions to qualify for the assisted devices program, which provides a five-year grant for an insulin pump. The program will buy the pump of your choice and provide $2,400 for consumables – but the ADP does not cover a CGM.

Des Roches recently took part in a Health Quality Ontario Panel to have the CGM incorporated in the ADP through the Ministry of Health. But for Milford – and many other families without health benefits – the financial realities of a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis are difficult.

Milford, who wasn’t covered under a benefit plan when Keely was diagnosed, noted the cost can be a burden for families. “I would love to see CGMs and pump supplies covered because that technology, honestly, is a game changer for a diabetic. It’s lifesaving,” she said. “It can avoid so many hospital stays because you can have so much better management on your diabetes with these tools that in the end it would save the government a lot of money, I think, because there would be a lot less repercussions.”

While some insulin pump supplies are covered, the Milford family spends $200 per month on supplies. She noted the average Type 1 diabetes family in Ontario has expenses between $5,000 and $15,000 annually.

While the CGM provides a constant reading of the patient’s insulin level, the insulin pump can only be programmed to give certain levels of insulin. Technology to have a continuous loop between the two devices where the pump ups the levels if a patient’s blood sugar increase, does not yet exist. And while the pump is covered, Des Roches said a CGM is actually a better tool for treating and managing diabetes.

“It tells you all the time what’s happening,” she said. “You avoid highs and lows or you treat them quicker, which is better for longterm health.”

As a result, the levels and insulin must be monitored and administered manually.

In Isobel’s case, the Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) provides a full-time nurse during the school day. But not all children have that luxury – some only have nursing support during scheduled nutrition breaks.

Doctors generally say children can begin monitoring their symptoms at age 10, noted Des Roches. Until then, the family has had to make sacrifices to ensure Isobel’s health. Des Roches only recently returned to work and often has to take time off for PD days or field trips where the nurse can not attend.

Des Roches is hopeful Canada, which is on the forefront of research into combining insulin pumps and CGMs, will make a breakthrough before the 2021 centennial marking the discovery of insulin by Sir Frederick Banting.

In the interim, she said, it’s important to get CGMs covered by government grants. “A lot of people that would see a huge benefit … but don’t have access to the funds,” she said. “That would make a huge difference to their management.”

Des Roches said the government is making it more difficult for those with the disease to afford treatment. In a July letter Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier said “advances in technology” mean most adults with diabetes no longer qualify for a disability credit that can reduce their tax bills by as much as $1,500 a year.

The letter noted that in order to receive the credit under the Income Tax Act, someone must need life-sustaining therapy three times each week for an average total period of at least 14 hours.

While the changes do not appear to impact children, Des Roches – who noted the family has not taken advantage of the credit – said proving someone requires that level of therapy is difficult. But Isobel certainly fits the criteria, said Des Roches.

“My logic was, well, if she’s only in range 40 per cent of the time, that’s 14 hours per day where we’re doing something,” she said. “All you’re asking for is two of those 14 hours to be active management – whether you’re changing sites or filling cartridges with insulin.”



