Quebec men charged with stunt driving complain to 911: police

GANANOQUE, Ont. — Ontario provincial police say that two Quebec men who were pulled over for stunt driving called 911 in front of police, arguing the officers did not have the authority to tow their vehicles.

OPP say officers stopped two men on Sunday driving in tandem on Highway 401 near Gananoque, Ont., about 35 kilometres east of Kingston, Ont., who were clocked going 54 kilometres over the speed limit.

As a result, police say, the vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

OPP say the upset 20- and 44-year-old men called 911 from the side of the road, challenging the officers' authority to tow vehicles for stunt driving.