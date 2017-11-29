Police looking for suspect in series of Glanbrook and Flamborough house break-ins

Hamilton police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect they believe responsible for a series of house break-ins in early November.
The break-ins — between Nov. 4 and 8 took place in the Glanbrook and Flamborough area.
Police are asking for assistance in locating Robert Watters 39, of Hamilton.
He is described as being 6 ft 8 in. tall, weighing 210 lb and having a thin build and receding hairline. He is known to ride a bicycle and frequent the east end of Hamilton.
The crimes associated with the suspect include identity theft, possession of stolen goods, and fraud.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or to provide information anonymously, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppershamilton.com
