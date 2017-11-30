Police uniforms barred from Vancouver Pride parade

VANCOUVER — There won't be any uniformed police officers marching alongside the colourful floats in Vancouver's Pride parade next August.

Andrea Arnot, executive director of the Vancouver Pride Society, says the group has decided not to allow uniformed officers, police vehicles or weapons in the annual parade.

She says the decision was made in September after more than a year of community consultations where members of the LGBTQ community told board members they were uncomfortable seeing uniformed officers or police vehicles at the event because of historic police oppression.

Plainclothes officers will be welcome to march with the City of Vancouver's parade entry and Arnot notes many officers are strong allies of the LGBTQ community.