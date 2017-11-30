Banks weigh 'open banking' benefits, risks

Open banking allows consumers to share their banking data, which proponents say will spur the creation of new apps and platforms that will make financial transactions easier or develop new use cases.

For example, a consumer could log into one app and see all their financial accounts, from various banks, to get a full picture of their net worth and move funds in real time. Or, geolocation data could be layered over payment data, allowing a consumer to analyze exactly where their money is being spent, while also allowing merchants to offer them location-based rewards.

The buzz around open banking is building just as concerns about cybersecurity mount.

Most recently, Uber announced earlier this month that hackers compromised some 57 million user accounts and Equifax Inc. disclosed in September a cyberattack that compromised the personal information of half of Americans and some 19,000 Canadians.

It also comes as the Bank of Canada once again listed cyber threats as a key vulnerability for the Canadian financial system in its semi-annual review released Tuesday.

"The high degree of financial and operational interconnectedness among financial institutions means that a successful cyber attack against a single institution or a key service provider could spread more widely within the financial system."

Meanwhile, various jurisdictions are pushing ahead with legislation that would see financial institutions become even more interconnected.

By January 2018, banks in Europe will be required to share proprietary data, in a regulated and secure way, under the U.K.'s Open Banking Standard and Europe's PSD2 legislations.

Canadian institutions are also jumping on board.

The Competition Bureau said in a report on fintech earlier this month that it is early days "but the potential impact on competition and innovation is promising."

The Ministry of Finance said in August it is "examining the merits of open banking."

"Open banking holds the potential to make it easier for consumers to interact with financial service providers and increase competition," the ministry said in a consultation paper as part of a review of the federal Bank Act.

The Canadian Bankers Association responded to the ministry that while its members are proponents of innovation, they are also concerned about the potential impacts on safety, soundness and stability in Canada's financial system.

"Canadian banks have devoted very significant resources to creating well-established information security and data warehouses that meet the highest standards worldwide, the CBA said.

"Any initiative that could undermine this trust would be very problematic for Canadian consumers, financial market participants and the broader economy."

Vokes says these concerns — as well as questions about whether the bank or the third party is liable if something goes awry — will need to be addressed in legislation.

If additional layers of security protection are put in place, open banking should not raise the level of cybersecurity risk, he said, adding however, that cyberattackers are becoming more sophisticated as well.

"Innovation isn't just the purview of fintechs," he said.

"As we continue to innovate, fraud and criminal enterprises are also innovating."

By Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press