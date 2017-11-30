CIBC's Q4 net income up 25% from year ago

TORONTO — CIBC is reporting $1.16 billion of net income in its fourth quarter, up 25 per cent from $931 million during the same period last year, on strong performances across its divisions.

The Toronto-based bank (TSX:CM) says its net income for the three months ended Oct. 31 amounted to $2.59 per diluted share, compared with $2.32 per share during the same period in 2016.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC's profit amounted to $2.81 per share in the fourth quarter, up eight per cent from $2.60 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

That beat the $2.59 in adjusted earnings per share expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.