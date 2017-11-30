Man dead after crash north of Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Provincial police say a 42-year-old Caledon, Ont., man is dead following a head-on collision.

They say an SUV travelling westbound on Mayfield Road north of Brampton, Ont., crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound transport.

Police say it's not known why the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic in the crash early Thursday.

The driver of the SUV, Leo Abraham, was pronounced dead at the scene.