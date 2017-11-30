One dead after crash in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police west of Toronto are investigating after an early-morning crash that left one person dead.

Peel regional police say the crash involving a car and tractor trailer happened in Brampton, Ont., at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

They say the driver of the car, who is believed to be in his late 20s and early 30s, died of his injuries at the scene.

Police say the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.