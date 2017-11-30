Alberta bill fights back against online bots

EDMONTON — Alberta plans to bring in rules to ban ticket-gobbling software bots that shut out individual consumers when they try to buy concert or event tickets online.

Proposed legislation introduced Wednesday would also give the province power to take action if buyers didn't get the tickets they purchased on a resale site.

"There is a widespread feeling among Albertans that the ticketing game is rigged against them," said Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean.

"It's unfair when they try to buy a concert ticket to only see that it's sold out in seconds and shows up on resellers' websites for inflated prices.