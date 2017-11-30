Kelly Ellard granted conditional day parole

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A British Columbia woman who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near a Victoria-area bridge two decades ago has been given conditional approval for day parole.

Kelly Ellard has been granted day parole for six months but she must first complete a residential treatment program for substance abuse.

After six months, the parole board will review the decision.

Ellard, who was 15 at the time of the death, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

She has had substance abuse issues in the past, including an incident in June 2015.

The two-member panel has ruled that the six-month day parole period will begin as soon as she enters the treatment program.

Ellard, who is 35 years old, first applied for day parole in 2016 and was denied, but in February she was granted temporary escorted absences to go to parenting programs and doctor's appointments with the baby she had while in prison.

She became pregnant last year after having conjugal visits with her boyfriend, who has also served prison time.

The baby lives with Ellard at a women's prison in Abbotsford, B.C.

A court heard that Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat Virk, before Ellard and a teenage boy followed her across a bridge, smashed her head into a tree and held her underwater until she drowned.