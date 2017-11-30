Prosecutor seeks maximum fine against RCMP

"I feel there was not an appropriate process to address those concerns," she said.

Gevaudan said there needs to be an independent process to monitor and address safety concerns.

She said that knowing there were safety concerns and not being able to have them addressed only increased her mental suffering and she now suffers from PTSD.

Adams told Jackson that if the RCMP officers had the proper training and equipment, it would have been "a game-changer."

"They (the force) was responsible to prepare the officers to deal with this situation, which they failed to do," Adams said.

Adams also asked that the RCMP be ordered to make a public statement on what measures have been taken since the Moncton tragedy.

Ertel said since 2014 the force has made a clear acceptance of responsibility.

He said the introduction of carbine rifles "could" have made a difference, but the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they "would" have made a difference.

Bourque pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

By Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press