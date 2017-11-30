High court won't hear manslaughter appeal

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says it will not hear the appeal of a Calgary man who was convicted of manslaughter for stabbing his neighbour 37 times.

Nicholas Rasberry was found guilty in the death of school teacher Craig Kelloway in May 2013.

Rasberry admitted at trial that he stabbed Kelloway after the two men and their wives had spent time drinking at a barbecue at Rasberry's Calgary home, but he said he acted in self-defence.

He said Kelloway, who was originally from Glace Bay, N.S., had threatened to sexually assault him and his wife.