Bill will help fight extremism: Goodale

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the Liberal government's sweeping national security bill will make it easier to combat homegrown extremism by improving existing provisions.

Goodale points to a measure in the bill that would clarify the offence of promoting terrorism offences — a provision on the books he calls virtually unworkable because it is too vague.

The Liberal government's security legislation, tabled in June, would narrow that provision and flesh out campaign promises to revise other elements of C-51, a contentious omnibus bill brought in by the Harper government after a gunman stormed Parliament Hill in October 2014.

Goodale tells the House of Commons public safety committee that simply repealing all of C-51 would be like trying to unscramble eggs.