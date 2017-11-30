Trudeau nominates two commissioners

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated an official languages commissioner as well as a lobbying commissioner.

Trudeau's choice for the languages job is Raymond Theberge, who has been president and vice-chancellor of Universite de Moncton since 2012.

The Franco-Manitoban's name began circulating last week as the likely successor to Graham Fraser.

Madeleine Meilleur withdrew her candidacy earlier this year following accusations from the opposition she was too closely linked to the governing Liberals.