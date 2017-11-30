Tagged N.B. puffins shed light on migration

FREDERICTON — Researchers are gaining insight into the little-known winter migration habits of the iconic Atlantic puffin.

A new study published today looked at the species in several colonies around the world, and found the further the small birds travel from their breeding colonies, the less success they may have in breeding.

Tony Diamond, a University of New Brunswick ecologist who collaborated on the study with the University of Oxford, tracked puffins from the colony at Machias Seal Island on the Maine-New Brunswick border using tiny tags affixed to their legs.

The researchers tracked how far the puffins travelled, calculated the energy they expended and determined whether they mixed with other colonies.