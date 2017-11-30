MP ejected amid fierce debate over Morneau

"If he wants to insinuate something about me, he should say it here, he should say it now and he should say what he means. And then he should move it out into the foyer, because truth matters."

The feisty debate prompted Speaker Geoff Regan to take the rare step of having Tory MP Blake Richards removed from the Commons by the sergeant-at-arms. Richards, who was thrown out for heckling Morneau during the debate, was not immediately available for comment.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has called for Morneau's resignation because of the 2015 stock sale and other conflict-of-interest allegations that have dogged the finance minister for weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly defended his minister and has called the attacks "unfounded, baseless allegations" and "slander."

Earlier in the week, Poilievre went so far as to suggest that Morneau used his access as a minister to benefit himself financially, telling the Commons that "it is actually the responsibility of government to ensure that no minister ever uses inside knowledge to benefit from transactions on the stock market."

On Wednesday, NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice said: "Mysteriously, thousands of Morneau Shepell shares were sold a few days before a major tax announcement. When people say that they no longer believe politicians and that they think all of us in here are crooked, this is what we're talking about."

Trudeau and Morneau have dared opponents to repeat their suggestions outside the House, where they would be subject to libel and defamation laws.

"Which is why they're not saying any of these allegations outside of this House — because they don't want to get sued," Trudeau said Thursday during question period.

"I don't blame them — you get sued when you don't tell the truth."

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press