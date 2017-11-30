St. F.X. prof criticizes honorary degrees

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A professor is criticizing St. Francis Xavier University for awarding honorary degrees to two controversial billionaires who made donations to the school's Brian Mulroney Institute of Government.

Peter McInnis, chair of the school's history department, says there appears to be a quid pro quo arrangement whereby some large contributors to the Nova Scotia university are rewarded with honorary doctorates

"Our tradition at St. F.X. is one of community activism and progressive social justice," he said Thursday. "Some of these donations are at odds with that. Some of this money has been hidden from usual sources of taxes and other kinds of obligations all of us have as citizens."

McInnis questioned the "moral efficacy" of the donations, and said there should be greater scrutiny of the possible strings attached to donations and how honorary degrees are conferred.

Victor Dahdaleh and Wafic Said received honorary degrees from the Antigonish, N.S., university within months of major donations to the Mulroney Institute.

An investigation by the Toronto Star and CBC/Radio-Canada said the two men gave a combined $5.5 million, and both operated corporations in tax-free offshore jurisdictions.

Dahdaleh was charged but acquitted in Britain on bribery and corruption charges in 2012, while Said is a colourful and well-connected former arms broker.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who fundraised $100 million for his alma mater from private and public sources, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

He took part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the 95,000-square-foot Mulroney Hall in September. The public policy institute will be dedicated to the study of government, Canada-U.S. relations, and global affairs for undergraduate students.

Mulroney said at the time that the institute was made possible by the "unparalleled generosity and support of benefactors" from the private sector, as well as $5 million from the province and another $30 million from Ottawa. Fully $10 million was raised for scholarships and bursaries.