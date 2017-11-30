A deal has been reached to prevent commercial fishing in the High Arctic for at least the next 16 years.

Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic Leblanc is confirming Canada is one the countries that have signed on to the agreement in principle reached today in Washington, D.C.

Those countries include the five nations with Arctic coastlines as well as China, Japan, South Korea, the European Union and Iceland.

Observers say the countries have committed to an extensive science program before allowing any commercial fishing in the High Arctic.