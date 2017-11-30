Maple Leaf further expands into plant-based proteins

TORONTO — Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it's acquiring Seattle-based Field Roast Grain Meat Co. for US$120 million in a bid to further strengthen its position in the alternative proteins market.

CEO Michael McCain says the deal aligns with the Toronto-based packaged meats company's vision to be a leader in sustainable protein.

Field Roast has products marketed across North America that include fresh and frozen grain-based roasts and loaves, sausages and frankfurters, burgers, deli slices and appetizers, and Chao brand vegan cheese slices and entrees.

The American company, which was founded in 1997, has sales of approximately US$38 million and employs approximately 200 people.