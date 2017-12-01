Court ruling on whether TREB must share data

TORONTO — The Federal Court of Appeal is set to decide today whether Canada's largest real estate board must open up access to home sales data to its realtor members, which it could then share with the public online.

The decision to uphold or set aside a previous decision by the Competition Tribunal is expected to have widespread ramifications and affect how other real estate boards provide services to customers on the internet.

Last April, the Competition Tribunal ruled that the Toronto Real Estate Board prevented competition and stifled digital innovation by prohibiting its realtor members from posting sales data on their websites.

The Commissioner of Competition argued that TREB's rules restricted the ability of realtors to introduce innovative real estate brokerage services online, denying consumers the benefits of greater competition, such as lower prices.