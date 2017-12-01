Police search for man of interest after stabbing

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., are searching for a person of interest after a stabbing of a 27-year-old man.

Police say the stabbing happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Boullee and Cheapside streets.

They say the victim was transport to hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area or can help identify the person of interest.