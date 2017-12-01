Job surge drops unemployment rate to 5.9%

The number of factory jobs rose 37,400 last month, while the services sector added 42,100 positions.

The November survey also found that, compared with the year before, average hourly wages grew 2.8 per cent for the biggest increase since April 2016. Wage growth has climbed since it bottomed out in April 2017 at 0.7 per cent, which marked its lowest level on record.

Statistics Canada also released its latest data Friday for quarterly economic growth.

The economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 as weaker exports applied downward pressure on growth.

Economists had expected growth in the third quarter to come in at an annualized rate of 1.6 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

The report said the increase in real gross domestic product was driven by a one per cent expansion in household spending.

Exports, however, fell on a quarter-over-quarter basis of 2.7 per cent, which included a 3.4 per cent decline in goods exports that followed three quarters of growth.

Statistics Canada also made a downward revision to Canada's real GDP number for the second quarter — dropping it down to an annualized pace of 4.3 per cent compared with its initial reading of 4.5 per cent.

The third-quarter number was a little weaker than the Bank of Canada's October forecast, which predicted real GDP to ring in at 1.8 per cent. The bank is projecting real GDP to expand by 2.5 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The latest real GDP figure follows four-consecutive quarters of stronger growth — 4.3 per cent, 2.2 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 4.3 per cent.

The third-quarter report also said investment in residential structures fell for a second-straight quarter — the first time since early 2013 that the category saw a decrease in two straight quarters.

The data found the compensation of employees increased 1.3 per cent in nominal terms for its strongest quarterly growth in three years.

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press