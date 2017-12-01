Yukon land ruling welcomed as new chapter

The process led to creation of a recommended plan for the watershed, but the process broke down when Yukon changed the final plan over the objections of First Nations, who argued the territory did not have authority to do so.

The government's changes drastically altered the final plan by removing protections for the vast majority of the watershed and opening up more than 70 per cent of the area to roads, mining and drilling.

A trial judge ruled that Yukon had breached an agreement when it changed the plan, quashed Yukon's final land-use plan and ordered that the process return to the point of final consultations between the territory and First Nations.

The Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge's order to quash the government plan, but said the process must resume at an earlier stage — when Yukon first received the recommended plan.

In its ruling Friday, the Supreme Court agreed with the trial judge, saying the Yukon government had a chance to propose changes to the plan earlier in the process but did not do so.

In her reasons on behalf of the court, Justice Andromache Karakatsanis wrote that Yukon "did not have the authority to make the extensive changes" it made to the final plan.

The high court said the government should not be allowed to take new positions it wishes it had taken earlier. In addition, it ruled the process did not permit the government to modify the plan so significantly that it effectively rejected it.

It means the process returns to the later stage of the process, in which Yukon can approve, reject or modify the final plan.

However, Silver indicated Friday that only tweaks could be expected following additional consultations.

The Supreme Court clarified that any modifications at this stage must be based on those proposed earlier in the process or respond to changing circumstances, adding that modifications are by definition "minor or partial changes."

Christina Macdonald, executive director of the Yukon Conservation Society, said a vital democratic process had been defended. "Today is a victory for the land, for the water, for democracy and the people."

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press