Missing London, Ont., man found dead: police

LONDON, Ont. — Police say a man from London, Ont., reported missing more than two weeks ago has been found dead inside an SUV.

Police say the family of 53-year-old David Hole contacted them with concerns about his well-being, saying he was last seen on Nov. 15.

The man's 2009 Ford Escape was spotted at about 6 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot and officers found him dead inside.

Investigators say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.