Man charged with home break-ins

Hamilton police say assistance from the public helped lead to the arrest of man accused in a string break-ins in November.

Robert Watters, 39, was arrested Nov. 30. He has been charged with a number of offences including break and enter, identity theft and fraud.

Police say there were a number of break and enters into homes in Glanbrook and Flamborough between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.