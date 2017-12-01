Hawaii's test of nuke attack system evokes Cold War memories

Hawaii is the closest state to North Korea, and its large military presence could make it more of a target. The island of Oahu is home to the U.S. Pacific Command, the military's headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region. It also hosts dozens of Navy ships at Pearl Harbor and is a key base for the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps.

Miyagi has previously said a nuclear strike on Hawaii would result in thousands of deaths, thermal radiation, severe damage to critical infrastructure, widespread fires and other chaos.

Hawaii lawmakers have been urging emergency management officials to update Cold War-era plans for coping with a nuclear attack.

"I think it's responsible to do this," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said of the tests, though adding the chances of an attack are slim.

The tests will continue on the first day of every month. If the siren sounds because an attack is imminent, residents and tourists should get inside and stay tuned for further instructions, officials said.

Hawaii no longer has any nuclear shelters. When the Cold War ended, funding for maintaining them ran out as the threat of attack ended, emergency officials said.

Godoy said the tests are a "reminder that this is not a safe world anymore. Even here, in Hawaii, it's not safe."

Tourism officials disagree, saying travellers "should not be alarmed by the testing."

"Its implementation is consistent with the state's longstanding policy to be prepared and informing the public well in advance of any potential threat to Hawaii's well-being," George Szigeti, president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, said in a statement.

Some residents and visitors expressed confusion.

"I'm not sure then what we're supposed to do after the siren happens," Justine Espiritu of Honolulu. "That would be useful information. Am I supposed to like find a bomb shelter? Am I supposed to go to the mountains? Should I jump in the ocean? I'm not very sure."

Tourist Bruce Jelsema of Grand Rapids, Michigan, also didn't know what to do.

"Not living in Hawaii, I'm not familiar with the different sounds of the test so I would probably be confused as to how to respond," he said.

By Caleb Jones And Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press