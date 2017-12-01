HBC reaches agreement with Land & Buildings

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co. says it has reached an agreement with an activist investor to drop its opposition to an investment in the retailer by private equity firm Rhone Capital.

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC had applied last month to have the Ontario Securities Commission to review a Toronto Stock Exchange decision to conditionally approve the investment.

Under the deal, HBC said Friday if it needs to raise money by issuing equity that will trigger the one-year price protection feature of the preferred shares being acquired by Rhone, then it will be done through a rights offering to all of its shareholders on a pro rata basis, as opposed to a private placement.

Land & Buildings has also agreed to a standstill for a period extending through HBC's 2018 annual meeting.

Rhone Capital has agreed to invest roughly $632-million in HBC (TSX:HBC) in the form of eight-year mandatory convertible preferred shares.

The investment was announced as part of a deal that will see HBC to sell its Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building to WeWork Property Advisors, a joint venture between WeWork and Rhone, for nearly $1.1 billion, and pursue a strategic alliance with WeWork regarding future real estate transactions.

Rhone will initially hold a 21.8 per cent voting and equity interest in the company on a partially diluted basis and that could grow to 30 per cent if the preferred shares are held to their eight-year maturity.

HBC and Land & Buildings have been in a war of words in recent weeks, accusing one another of misleading shareholders regarding the building's sale and the related Rhone investment.

Land & Buildings has previously urged the retailer to consider a bid for its German operations by Signa Holding and criticized the Rhone investment deal.

HBC now expects to close the Rhone investment next week.