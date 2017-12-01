Canada weighing China trade challenges

OTTAWA — As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to travel to China next week, officials say Canada is still contemplating the challenges associated with pursuing a free trade deal between the two countries, officials say.

The prime minister leaves Saturday for his four-day trip — a return visit that at least one analyst says is shaping up to be a very "ordinary" excursion.

"There are a number of considerations still to be had. The government is weighing the challenges and opportunities," a government official who briefed journalists on Friday said when asked about the possibility of Trudeau launching trade talks in Beijing.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with the terms of Friday's briefing, say the focus of the trip will be deepening economic ties and attracting more Chinese investment to Canada.