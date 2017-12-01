Scraping cap and trade would cost families more: Wynne

TORONTO — Premier Kathleen Wynne says Ontario families can't afford the cost of cancelling her Liberal government's cap-and-trade program in favour of the Progressive Conservatives' proposed carbon tax.

Wynne, who made the comments from China where she is currently on a trade mission, says the PC plan, announced in the party's recently unveiled election platform, will cost families $100 a month, compared to cap and trade which she says costs families roughly $13 a month.

Wynne cites a C.D. Howe Institute study comparing cap and trade to a carbon tax and says the lower cost to families is why her government first chose the system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in 2015.

PC Leader Patrick Brown dismissed Wynne's criticisms today saying the cancellation of cap and trade will allow the government to redirect money from the program to important projects like transit expansion in the Greater Toronto Area.