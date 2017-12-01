Scrapping cap and trade would cost families more:Wynne

The system puts caps on the amount of pollution companies in certain industries can emit, and if they exceed those limits they must buy allowances at auction or from other companies that come in under their limits.

"One of the reasons we chose cap and trade is, of course, it's more effective at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but it also is cheaper for people," Wynne said.

Wynne also took aim at the PC platform's proposed 22.5 per cent tax cut for the middle class, a measure she describes as "deceptive" and notes that the cut only applies to the tax rate in one bracket, not the overall cut a person would receive.

Under the Tory tax cuts, people making up to $42,960 would see their tax rate cut from 5.05 per cent to 4.5 per cent and those making from $42,960 to $85,923 would see their tax rate cut from 9.15 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

"Patrick Brown's signature promise is patently false," she said. "The fact is, nobody will see a 22.5 per cent reduction in the income taxes that they pay. That's because he's not factoring in the income tax system which is progressive. It has multiple income brackets."

The Tory platform also says $12 billion in savings could be found over three years – $6 billion from cancelling cap and trade another $6 billion they say could be found from a value-for-money audit. Earlier this week, Wynne called the audit plan "ridiculous" and said it will translate into cuts to education and health care.

Brown said Friday that Wynne's criticisms of his plan to audit the government departments "just shows the culture of waste (Wynne) has allowed to exist at Queen's Park."

"The value-money audit is finding two pennies for savings for ever dollar the province spends," Brown said. "I know Kathleen Wynne says there's no waste at Queen's Park. I know that's difficult to hear say ... there is waste left, right and centre. Read any auditor general's report."

Wynne and the Liberals have repeatedly attacked the Tory plan this week, taking advantage of Brown's decision to release his party's election platform six months ahead of the June vote.

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press